Tate 48" Round Dining Table with Glass Top and Sand Base

Our 1960s-inspired Tate dining table recalls the timelessness of mid-century design with a tailored profile and streamlined shape. A tempered glass top draws all eyes to the table's beautifully crafted base made of sustainably sourced hardwood tinted light sand. The table's X-base is both geometric and organic, showcasing rounded edges and tapered flange legs that rise to points to float the glass top. Projecting an open feel with its streamlined mix of wood and glass, Tate is perfect for defining a small dining area in an open-format room or giving a contemporary boost to the eat-in kitchen. The Tate Round Dining Table with Glass Top is a Crate and Barrel exclusive. Designed by Blake Tovin of Tovin Design Responsibly sourced solid hardwood with sand finish Glass top Seats 4 Made in Thailand and China