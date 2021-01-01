Taste of Korean Food and Thought Aeyoung Greaves Author

A simple Korean cook book with some well-known English phrases and their Korean equivalents. Here's what the author said: So, in this edition, I tried to focus mainly on how you can make many different dishes with minimum effort using more or less the same ingredients and, although most Korean food is very spicy, only one spicy dish has been included. The book is a handy size for easy carrying, making it readily available to read wherever you happen to be. To give you more of an appetite for Korean food and culture, I have selected some 'well-known Korean sayings,' and matched them with English ones, which have the same or similar meanings but expressed differently (a good portion of them are food related). I had a great time researching these, and had many chuckles while doing so. I hope you will enjoy them as much as I did, and that they will be 'food for thought'. ~~~~~~~ You can buy this book by clicking ADD TO CART on the left of this page or by visiting an Amazon website at: http://www.amazon.co.uk or http://www.amazon.com and typing in Taste of Korean Food and Thought. ~~~~~~~ What people are saying about this book: ~~~~~~~ Bushra Nazeer The Bulgogi beef burger recipe was really great and very easy to follow. I'm finding the book really user friendly because the recipes are simple and well laid out. I was surprised about the amount of spring onion when I was making it, but it was perfect. ~~~~~~~ Judy Hobday It was really great fun to read. The way you wrote it made the contents very easy to understand and also it was great because the size of the typeface is large. ~~~~~~~ William What a wonderful way to learn and enjoy Korean food and culture. We cooked boolgogi and egg-coated courgettes (hobagh jeon), invited friends around and discussed the Korean sayings. In the follow-up book we'd like some Korean dessert recipes and an explanation of the saying, I can't have the persimmon, so I might as well poke it. Great conversation point and enormous fun! And ... we decided to book a holiday in Korea this April! ~~~~~~~ Sumy It is a nice and simple presentation and to the point which is good. The tips are useful. I haven't tried any of the recipes yet as I just got it today, but the well-known sayings are really interesting. I really like them.