From breakwater bay
Tashia Hand Hooked Sisal Beige Area Rug
Advertisement
This Tashia Hand-Hooked Beige Area Rug presents a sophisticated look for any room. Handcrafted from all-natural durable wool/sisal sourced from East Africa. Aesthetically drawing on inspiration from beach and coastal terrain. The rug is pronounced in high traffic areas such as a living room or dining room. It also creates a beautiful, natural appearance when placed on a hardwood floor. Neutral hues, organic texture, and tonal color blend well with a large variety of styles and colors of furniture. Rug Size: Runner 2' x 6'