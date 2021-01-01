Noble House Taressi Club Chair, Teal

You can’t go wrong with soft textures and stylish seating that will transform your home into a refined living space. Our stunning club chair offers your interior space plush velvet upholstery and an elegant nailhead trim, making this your new favorite place to relax and unwind. Featuring beautiful button-tufted diamond stitching and subtle rolled arms, this piece brings your interior space a lovely upgrade in style. Finished with beautifully tapered legs, our club chair is the perfect charming touch for your home.MODERN GLAM: Our club chair showcases a stunning velvet texture and jewel-like colors that pair seamlessly with clean, straight lines for a luxurious glam look. Complemented with button tufted diamond stitching and a beautiful nailhead trim, this chair brings a chic touch to any decor.BUTTON TUFTED DIAMOND STITCH: The button-tufted stitching in the seating offers an extra touch of sophistication that enhances its contemporary design. The diamond stitch pattern adds a bit of texture without sacrificing any comfort.VELVET: Our velvet is 100% polyester, featuring a featherlike softness and unique sheen. With a built-in resistance to wrinkles and outstanding durability, this velvet is hands down the best option amongst velvets. This chair spares no expense when it comes to its finishing details. Expertly styled, this piece has tasteful nailhead accents bordering the seat. Each nailhead is individually applied for a beautiful, hand-crafted touch.DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming chair.