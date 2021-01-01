Taravello Red/Ivory Area Rug

Features:Machine MadePolypropylenePower LoomedMaterial: PolypropyleneMaterial Details: Construction: Machine MadeTechnique: Power LoomOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: JuteRug Shape (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'6"): RectangleRug Shape: Rug Shape (Rug Size: Square 6'7"): SquarePrimary Color: Red/IvoryPattern: SouthwesternFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: YesStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: TurkeyRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseProduct Care -: Vacuum occasionally and spot clean when neededLicensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brush;Spot Clean with dry clothColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: DS Primary Product Style: BohoDS Secondary Product Style: Classic BohoSample Available: NoSample Part Number: Is this rug available in different colors?: YesSpefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: DO NOT USEStiftung Warentest Note: SATRA Approved: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: YesCPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: NoHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): YesChildren’s Product Certificate (CPC): NoFair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoCRI Green Label Plus Certified: FloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: CRI Green Label Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Rug Size: Pile Height: 0.31Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Runner 2' x 8'): 6Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'): 8Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'6"): 14Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Round 6'7", Square 6'7"): 15Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 28Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 12'): 38Overall Width (Rug Size: Runner 2' x 8'): 24Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'): 48Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'6"): 63Overall Width (Rug Size: Round 6'7", Square 6'7"): 79Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 96Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 12'): 108Overall Length (Rug Size: Runner 2' x 8'): 96Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'): 72Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'6"): 90Overall Length (Rug Size: Round 6'7", Square 6'7"): 79Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 120Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 12'): 144Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: Product Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Rug Size: Runner 2' x 8'