From halloween costumes spider designs

Halloween Costumes Spider Designs Tarantula Spooky Halloween Scary Trick Or Treat Spider Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

$21.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Ready for the Halloween? Simple, minimalist Halloween is great costume wear for your friends who don't want to be dressed up in Halloween. Last-minute wear who decided to show up at the party. Perfect treat idea to your friend who wants to dress up simply. A sarcastic way of saying that you don't want to make an effort this coming trick or treat. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com