Brookside Tara Brown Faux Camel Queen Square Tufted Upholstered Platform Bed

A gorgeous upholstered finish, a sleek design, excellent support and easy assembly; what more could you want? The Brookside Tara Upholstered Platform Bed Frame is the perfect statement piece to finish any bedroom. Upholstered side rails create an elegant look that matches perfectly with a classic buttonless square tufted upholstered headboard. A new metal center support system for added durability with included slats that easily unroll to create even, lasting support that eliminates the need for a box spring. Durable and classy legs finish the design for a versatile look that will go well with most styles and preferences. Everything you need, except a screwdriver, to assemble this bed frame quickly and easily is included and ships quickly in one box, right to your front door. Choose one of our seven neutral colors and finish your bedroom in style. Color: Faux Camel.