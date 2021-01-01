Kaleen Tara Bermuda Salsa 12 ft. x 12 ft. Square Area Rug

The Kaleen 12 ft. x 12 ft. Area Rug will add both comfort and style to your bedroom. Designed with red features, this square rug is ideal if you are looking to add some warmth to your decor. It has a floral print, so you can add a natural detail to your home. This square rug has a 100% wool design, which adds texture, thickness and warmth to any space. With materials known to have low VOC emissions, it will not need to be aerated. Color: Salsa.