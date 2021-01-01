From astoria grand
Tapestry
Brimming with classic character and artful appeal, this botanical tapestry showcases a still-life scene of a carved table topped with a vase, a basket, and oodles of flowers. Loomed and machine-printed in the USA, this 100% cotton piece strikes a sizable silhouette measuring 53'' H x 38'' W to grab glances in any arrangement. A scrolling border enhances its traditional feel, while its brown, red, green, and black hues offer a subdued splash of color. Hanging accessories are not included.