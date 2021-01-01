From robert abbey

Robert Abbey Tapered Canaan TL Canaan 35" Column Table Lamp Antique Brass / Oyster Linen Lamps Table Lamps

Description

Robert Abbey Tapered Canaan TL Canaan 35" Column Table Lamp FeaturesConstructed from marbleIncludes shade based on finish chosenIncludes an energy efficient Medium (E26) base LED bulbHigh / Low switchUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 35"Width: 12-1/2"Product Weight: 21 lbsShade Height: 16"Shade Top Diameter: 12"Shade Bottom Diameter: 12.5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 150 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 150 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 110 voltsBulb Included: Yes Antique Brass / Oyster Linen

