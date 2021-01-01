Taper Mini Pendant Light by George Kovacs - Color: Brushed Nickel - Finish: Brushed Nickel - (P23-084)

The Taper Mini Pendant Light by George Kovacs is a contemporary piece with simple beauty. A Clear Glass conical shade has visible Steel hardware detailing within its neck that supports an interior opaque Glass cone-shaped shade with a softer, rounded silhouette. Highlighting the layered composition of itself, the two pieces of glass smoothly complement and contrast one another with their subtle shape differences. Clean and crisp, this mini pendant light lends a diffused layer of ambient and downward light to accent kitchen workspaces and bedside tables. George Kovacs started a lighting store in Manhattan in 1954, became a renowned designer during the '50s, '60s and '70s and sold his company name in 2000 to the Minka Group. Today, the George Kovacs brand designs decorative lighting in mid-century modern and contemporary styles with a creative and often humorous approach, incorporating clean lines and unexpected twists and curves. From the curvaceous P722 Table Lamp to the minimalistic Twist and Shout LED Linear Suspension, their creations are sophisticated and comfortable at the same time. Shape: Cone. Color: Brushed Nickel. Finish: Brushed Nickel