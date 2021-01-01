From instacharge
Tape Black on Red 9mm TZE421
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Brand, Model TZE-421 Packaged Quantity: 1 Each, Product Type: Label Tape, Media Width: 11/32', Media Length: 26 1/4 ft, Print Technology: Thermal Transfer, Color: Red, Color: Black, Additional Information: Black on Red tape, Compatibility: P-Touch Label Printers: GL-100, PT-1000, PT-1000BM, PT-1010, PT-1010B, PT-1010NB, PT-1010R, PT-1010S, PT-1090, PT-1090BK, PT-1100, PT1100SB, PT-1100SBVP, PT-1100ST, PT-1120, PT-1130, PT-1160, PT-1170, PT-1180, PT-1190, PT-1200, PT-1230PC, PT-1280, PT-1280SR, PT-1280VP, PT-1290, PT-1290BT, PT-1290BT2, PT-1300, PT-1400, PT-1500,PT-1500PC, PT-1600, PT-1650, PT-1700, PT-1750, PT-1800, PT-1810, PT-1830, PT-1830C, PT-1830SC, PT-1830VP, PT-1880, PT-18R, PT-1900, PT-1910, PT-1950,