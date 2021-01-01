Safavieh Tao Floral Indoor/Outdoor Garden Patio Stool, Blue/White

Item Dimension: 13.5 in. W X 13.5 in. D X 18 in. HMaterial: 100% Glazed CeramicColor: Blue/White PaintingNo assembly neededFinish Surface Treatment: GlazingItem Weight: 18.92 lbsCapacity: 175 lbs.May be used as an additional side or end tableContemporary design adds a chic look to your homeAccessories in lifestyle image(s) not includedDust regularly with a soft, dry cloth. Never use oiled or treated cloths on lacquered finishes. Some finishes can be wiped with a damp (not wet) cloth, followed at once by rubbing with a dry cloth to remove fingerprints and smudges. For persistent spots, gently clean with a soft cloth and a solution of water and mild soap, make sure to wipe dry. Use adhesive felt pads, coasters and placemats to protect your furniture.Please note: The images and product dimensions on our website are as accurate as possible. Due to differences in computer monitors, some item's color may vary slightly.ACS4548A