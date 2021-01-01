Tansey Solid Wood End Table

Our two-tone wooden end table will add a touch of elegance to your home decor with its timeless design. The table has a solid oak top, which adds to its sturdiness and durability. The oak has beautiful wood grains that give the furniture a touch of natural charm. The frame is made of solid pinewood with a white finish, which adds to the accent table's contemporary style. Thanks to its compact design, this end table doesn't take up much space but is very practical. Its sturdy top is ideal for keeping food and drinks, or decorative items like vases, photo frames or potted plants. Note: The item is already assembled; no assembly is required.