Tank Out Outdoor Floor Lamp by In-Es Art Design - Color: Blue - Finish: Matte - (TANK OUT 1 - 10)

The Tank Out Outdoor Floor Lamp by In-Es Art Design is a beautiful addition to spaces. The soft, sculptural form of this floor lamp offers a filtered, romantic layer of illumination to its surroundings. Made from Nebulite, a material that is a mix of resin and fibers, the body of this design mimics the lunar surface, offering a subtle variance of light and shadow throughout its form for a captivating, cool look. In 2003, Italian artist and designer Ocilunam founded In-es.artdesign with a focus on diverse home lighting options. Most of In-es.artdesign's pieces utilize Nebulite, a fabric that, when stretched, represents the soft glow of the moon; the artist muses shadow and light coupled with bright color and textured materials to create each of his unique pieces. With a range of products spanning from pendant and floor lights to table lamps, wall sconces, and outdoor luminaries, In-es.artdesign brings an accessible luxury experience to the home. Color: Blue. Finish: Blue Nebulite