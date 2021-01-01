Tank II T193 Unlocked GSM DualSIM Cell Phone w Camera and 1900 mAh Big Battery Unlocked Cell Phones Retail Packaging Black e

GSM Quad band 2G (850/900/1800/1900): compatibility Nationwide on 2G carriers like Straight Talk, Simple Mobile, or any other carrier that accepts a 2G ONLY GSM Sim Card. Will NOT work with 3G only providers - NO AT & T, NO T-Mobile, NO CDMA Carriers (Verizon, Sprint, Boost, PagePlus) 2.4' TFT Screen Display; VGA Camera (640 x 480 pixels) w/ LED Flash + Video MediaTek Processor, 1900 mAh Big Battery, FM Radio, MP3/ MP4 Player, etooth: v3.0 3.5mm Audio Jack + microSD Slot Expandable up to 32GB GSM Quad-Band 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 (SIM 1 & SIM 2) Unlocked cell phones are compatible with GSM carriers like AT & T and T-Mobile as well as with GSM SIM cards (e.g. H20, Straight Talk, and select prepaid carriers). Unlocked cell phones will not work with CDMA Carriers like Sprint, Verizon, Boost or Virgin, Pure Talk USA.