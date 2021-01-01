Trina Turk Tanja Cherelle Ivory/Gray 7 ft. 10 in. x 10 ft. 2 in. Indoor Area Rug

Introduce a beautifully youthful and vibrantly contemporary designer inspired area rug collection by Home Dynamix. A genuine California local, Trina Turk is inspired by the Golden State's multicultural mix, creativity, craftsmanship, architecture and landscape, a synergy that permeates her contemporary, colorful aesthetic. Trina Turk is an active philanthropist, giving back in each of these local communities, as well as contributing generously to arts, education and preservation causes in Los Angeles. The bright and bold Tanja area rug collection features a blend of fun and fashionable color with neutral grounds such as cream, beige and gray. An assortment of interlocking trellis designs, brushstroke painted affects and Aztec designs create this well-rounded rug collection. Key collection colors include teal, orange, honey gold and green with splashes of plum, reds and navy blue. Stain and fade resistant, this area rug will continue to protect your hardwood floors and provide long lasting beauty for many years to come. Layer on top of existing carpeting to define areas and create visual interest. Durable jute canvas backing creates stability and ensures that each rug keeps its shape and beauty for years to come. Contemporary style meets home decor style. Can be used to protect tile or wood floors as kitchen rug. Use with non-skid, cushioned padding is recommended (sold separately). Easy clean with vacuum or spot clean. Loom crafted in Turkey. Color: Ivory/Gray.