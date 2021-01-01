From ce-link

Tangxi 2MP 1080P WiFi Security Camera, 802.11b/g/n 150Mbp Wireless IR-Cut Night View Indoor Outdoor, 3D Digital Noise Reduction Waterproof Security.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Tangxi 2MP 1080P WiFi Security Camera, 802.11b/g/n 150Mbp Wireless.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com