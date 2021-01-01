Allied Brass Tango Collection 22 in. Solid IPE Ironwood Shelf in Matte Black

With this Allied Brass Tango Collection Wood Shelf, you can organize your bathroom in style. This shelf has a wooden build, enhancing the space with its darker, warmer colors. It has brass hardware, which blends well with all bathroom spaces. The fixture is finished with matte black, so you can have an item in your bathroom that makes a statement. This shelf has a traditional style, which matches with your bathroom, no matter the decor. It has concealed screws and comes equipped with fitting accessories, so you can install it with all of the necessary items included. This shelf has a corrosion-resistant design, which means it will be able to endure damp environments without getting damaged.