From allied brass

Allied Brass Tango 22-in W x 22-in H Polished Nickel Round Frameless Bathroom Mirror | TA-90-PNI

$253.33
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

State of the Art simplicity defines this elegantly designed mirror from Allied Brass. Its eclectic yet delicate flare balances any style furnishing from contemporary to traditional. It is the perfect complement for your hallway, living room, bedroom or bathroom. Compliment this mirror with coordinating accessories from the SouthbeachTango collection! Allied Brass Tango 22-in W x 22-in H Polished Nickel Round Frameless Bathroom Mirror | TA-90-PNI

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com