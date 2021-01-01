Tangmalm's Night Owl - Graphic Art Print

Features:Title: Tangmalm's Night OwlTheme: AudubonMade in the USAProduct Type: Graphic ArtPrint Type: Graphic Art PrintColor: BrownNumber of Items Included: 1Artist: John Audubon;James AudubonStyle: Modern & ContemporaryOrientation: VerticalSize: Large 33"-40";Oversized 41" and aboveShape: RectangleWall Mounting Hardware: NoNumber of Wall Hooks: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Country of Origin: United StatesSubject: AnimalsAnimals: OwlPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Graphic ArtGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: TangmalmEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionFrame Type: UnframedSpefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 66" H x 44" W x 1.5" D): 66Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 36" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 36Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 66" H x 44" W x 1.5" D): 44Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 36" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 24Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1.5Overall Product Weight (Size: 66" H x 44" W x 1.5" D): 9Overall Product Weight (Size: 36" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 6Assembly:Installation Required: NoWarranty:The manufacturer provides 120 days of the limited warranty Size: 36" H x 24" W x 1.5" D