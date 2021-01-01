KENROY HOME Tanglewood 28 in. Bronze Outdoor Table Lamp

A gorgeously detailed bird-nest design adorns each entry into the Tanglewood collection of outdoor lamps and hanging pendants. Natural looking all-weather simulated rattan entwines itself into a swirling patterned drum, encircling a white glass inner shade. The tall 28-inch profile makes this lamp perfect for your outdoor end tables or patio tables. Designed for outdoor living rooms, this unique collection features a consistent look and feel to help expertly complete the design of any outdoor living space. Built to last and constructed with safety in mind, each Tanglewood family member is UL listed for safe placement in damp or wet locations.