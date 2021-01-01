Tanami Bar Cabinet by BDI - Color: Grey - Finish: Painted - (7120 FOG)

Pairing two beautifully carved panel doors and a spacious interior, the Tanami Bar Cabinet by BDI brings function and style to any living space or home bar. Presented on Powder-Coated Metal base with and elevated stretcher, this piece flaunts a high-pressure laminate body that radiates a clean and contemporary disposition. Both doors open to reveal enough space for 12 bottles of wine, a fabric-lined stemware rack, and a lined storage drawer for utensils, jiggers, and other mixologist supplies. Topped in Satin-Etched Tempered Glass, this bar cabinet can balance plenty of decorative accents and be wiped clean of spills with ease. In BDI, you'll find a collection of high performance furniture pieces that are unique, functional and beautiful. BDI's Home Theatre furniture is engineered to meet the demanding needs of today's electronics with innovations such as hidden wheels, adjustable shelves, cable management and flow-through ventilation as standard features. A BDI Home Theatre system successfully merges functional innovation with original and exciting contemporary design. In addition to the Home Theatre collection, BDI offers exciting furniture designs and mirrors for the office, living room and beyond. Color: Grey. Finish: Fog Gray