From watering rocks
Tamron Adaptall II Lens to Leica L Adapter Adaptall2 Leica T Adapter Adaptall2 Sigma L Adapter Adaptall2 Panasonic L Adapter fit Leica SL SL2 TL2.
Advertisement
Tamron adapt all II Leica L mount adapter/ Tamron adapt all II Lumix S Adapter/ adapt all II Sigma L adapter allows Tamron adapt all II lens to fits on Leica L mount (Leica T/ Leica SL/ Panasonic S) Mirrorless cameras Infinity focus Copper Lens mount solid durable There is no electrical contacts in the adapter ring Automatic diaphragm auto-focusing or any other functions will not operated with using this adapter Exposure and focus has to be adjusted manually Tamron Adaptall2 Leica L Adapter/Tamron Adaptall2 Lumix S Adapter/ Tamron Adaptall2 Sigma L Adapter compatibe with Leica L Mount APS-C Mirrorless Cameras Leica TL2 Leica TL Leica T Leica CL Leica SL Full Frame Mirrorless Camera Panasonic Lumix S Mount Mirrorless Camera S1 S1H S1R and Sigma fp