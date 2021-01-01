From ove decors
OVE Decors Tampa 88-1/8 in. W x 72 in. H Rectangular Pivot Frameless Corner Shower Enclosure in Black
OVE Endless Tampa TA2471400, 86-15/16 in. to 88-1/8 in. W x 72 in. H Corner Frameless Hinge Shower Door in Black. The OVE Decors Endless 88-1/8 in. Tampa frameless hinge shower door set features a fixed panel hinge system, offering an industrial-inspired look that will complement any space. It comes with premium quality oversized hardware complete with a Black finish, and includes a 24 in. wide fixed panel, a 30 in. wide door panel, a 31 in. wide inline panel, a 29 in. wide side panel, ideal for a Corner installation. All panels are made from Premium 8 mm (5/16 in.) thick certified tempered glass.