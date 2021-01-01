From ove decors
OVE Decors Tampa 60-13/16 in. W x 72 in. H Rectangular Pivot Frameless Corner Shower Enclosure in Oil Rubbed Bronze
OVE Endless Tampa TA2332300, 59-5/8 in. to 60-13/16 in. W x 72 in. H Corner Frameless Hinge Shower Door in Oil Rubbed Bronze. The OVE Decors Endless 60-13/16 in. Tampa frameless hinge shower door set features a fixed panel hinge system, offering an industrial-inspired look that will complement any space. It comes with premium quality oversized hardware complete with an Oil Rubbed Bronze finish, and includes a 24 in. wide fixed panel, a 24 in. wide door panel, a 10 in. wide inline panel, a 31 in. wide side panel, ideal for a Corner installation. All panels are made from Premium 8 mm (5/16 in.) thick certified tempered glass.