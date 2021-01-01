Tamburo 3 - Light 15.75" Simple Drum LED Flush Mount

This product is a classic open-ended cylinder of handcrafted glass, a shape that will stand the test of time. Besa Lighting clear stone glass is a clear blown glass with an outer texture of coarse sandstone. Inspired by the elements of nature, the appearance of the surface resembles the beautiful cut patterning melting ice over a rock formation. This blown glass is handcrafted by a skilled artisan, utilizing century old techniques that have been passed down from generation to generation. Each piece of this dÃƒÂ©cor has its own artistic nature that can be individually appreciated. The flush fixture is equipped with a 3-socket cluster on a low profile flat canopy, with machined and plated glass holder hardware. These stylish and functional luminaries are offered in a beautiful finish.