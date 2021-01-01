Tamburo 16v2 Ceiling Light by Besa Lighting - Color: Grey (1KM-4008KR-SN)

The Tamburo 16v2 Ceiling Light is designed as a semi-flush light which is suspended just near the ceiling to create a soft upward glow. The round drum-shaped luminaire is constructed in handcrafted glass available in several shade options that span a range of colors and textures to complement a variety of interior aesthetics and applications. Includes frosted glass glare shield at the base of the fixture. The simple metal button base accent and mounting pins are available in satin nickel finish. Besa Lighting, based in Ohio, has been creating decorative lighting for 25 years. Specializing in handcrafted glass, their eye-catching fixtures feature diverse styles and elegant, well-made hardware. From the Lasso collection with its accessibly modern style to the Kiev Pendant with intriguing stenciled openings in the shade, Besa combines the innovation of American designers with the traditional techniques of European artisans, creating a modern craft look and feel. Color: Grey.