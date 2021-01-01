Tamburo 1-Light Flush Mount

The cylindrical open-ended Tamburo sconce has minimal hardware to show off the beautiful stone-textured glass. ADA-compliant. Besa Lighting glass is a blown glass with an outer texture of coarse with distressed metal foil hand applied to the inside. Inspired by the elements of nature, the appearance of the surface resembles the beautiful cut patterning of a rock formation. This blown glass is handcrafted by a skilled artisan, utilizing century-old techniques passed down from generation to generation. Each piece of this décor has its own artistic nature that can be individually appreciated. These stylish and functional luminaries are offered in a beautiful finish. Shade Color: Silver Foil, Bulb Type: Incandescent