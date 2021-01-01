Tam Tam 3 Pendant Light by Marset - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (G1879678)

Drawing its inspiration from an eclectic variety of sources, such as a juicy bunch of grapes, Nick Mason's drums from Pink Floyd and the constellation of Perseus, Fabien Dumas design for the Tam Tam 3 Pendant Light by Marset evokes a feeling of organized chaos by focusing on lampshades pointed in different directions. The suspension light consists of a large center shade and three attached satellite shades that can be rotated 360 degrees by means of a swivel mechanism. Opalescent Methacrylate diffusers over the open end of the shades soften and diffuse the light. Marset, making its start in 1940s Spain casting metals, has truly come a long way. Now an award-wining designer lighting company, Marset aims to create every piece with modernism and innovation in mind. Sometimes quirky, always distinguished; the fixtures become a living art piece that can be treasured for years to come. Shape: Drum. Color: Black. Finish: Black