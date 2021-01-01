nuLOOM Talulla Faded Medallion Area Rug, 8' x 10', Beige

Designed with resilience against everyday wear-and-tear, this rug is kid and pet friendly and perfect for high traffic areas of your home such as living room, dining room, kitchen, and hallways Sleek and functional 0.31” pile height allows for convenient placement in entryways, underneath furniture, and will not obstruct doorways Rug pad recommended for added comfort and to avoid slipping or bunching , sold separately Stunning shades of terracotta pop on this beige background Easy to clean and maintain, we recommend vacuuming regularly and spot treating for any mild stains with carpet cleaner