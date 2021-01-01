Talo Mini Wall 21 by Artemide - Color: Silver - Finish: Matte - (USC-0615W28A) - Design by Neil Poulton

Neil Poulton has imbued the Talo Mini Wall 21 by Artemide with a simplicity and futuristic look that is sure to impress. Its body has profiles in extruded aluminum and end caps in die-cast aluminum, available in multiple finishes. The upper diffuser in clear molded polycarbonate, while the lower diffuser is in opaline molded polycarbonate. A round plate in steel mounts to standard electrical junction boxes to provide stable support, with additional concealed body wall fastening required for longer models. A variety of bulb options are supported. Artemide has a 3-word design philosophy, the human light, that has guided them since their 1960 start in Milan, Italy. Artemide's task lamps--like the Tizio (1972) and the Tolomeo (1987)--are long-standing icons of modern Italian lighting. Working with an exceptional, evolving group of designers and architects, Artemide lighting has been able to broadly innovate with high tech materials, organic forms and advanced LED technology. Color: Silver. Finish: Silver Grey