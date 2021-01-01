From acme furniture
Talmar Writing Desk with Lift Top in Rustic Oak Finish
Infuse a dull and cold modern office with warm tone and cozy vibe. Space-saving corner design with lift-top storage and felt lined drawer maximizes office space utilization. The wooden desk features "L" shaped desk top on slatted base in a rustic oak finish that exudes comfort and casual elegance. ''X'' shaped metal support adds extra style and durability to its design. Embrace this timeless transitional style that is applied to nearly any office.