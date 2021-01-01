Novogratz Tallulah Memory Foam Futon and Sofa Bed, Light Green Velvet

The Novogratz Tallulah Memory Foam Futon is exactly what you need and more! Bringing elegance and sophistication into your home with its vintage silhouette, rounded lines and button-tufted details. Designed with a soft velvet upholstery, this piece of furniture is both compact and multi-functional. Made with a sturdy wood frame, the Tallulah Memory Foam Futon is designed to offer nothing but superior comfort! The seat cushions are filled with high-density foam and responsive memory foam that will cradle your body to help relieve pressure points while you are watching TV or taking a much needed afternoon nap. The backrest features a split-back design that can be independently reclined to convert between multiple positions: sitting, lounging and sleeping. In other words, this means that you will now have an extra bed for overnight guests! Available in multiple colors, the Novogratz Tallulah Memory Foam Futon is finished with slanted wooden legs to add a last touch of chic style!