Tall TV Stand With Glass Storage & Drawer

The tall TV stand featured with ample storage will help you. There are 2 open display compartments and storage shelves with 4 cable management holes, designed to place media devices while keeping wires organized. Some media items like game gear, movie collection and remote control can be stored in the large cabinets and drawers. You can customize the storage space as well since the storage shelves are all 3-position adjustable. Additionally, the enclosed drawer and glass-panted cabinets leave you no worry about the entering of dust. Furthermore, wide tabletop can accommodates TVs up to 65 inches. It is sure to a perfect TV cabinet when you put TV on it and also an aesthetic complement if you mount the TV on the wall.