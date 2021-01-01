From kirkland's
Tall Translucent Green Geometric Glass Vase
You'll love the unique look of our Tall Translucent Green Geometric Glass Vase! This simple vase will standout among your coastal or modern decor. Vase measures 23H x 11 in. in diameter Crafted of glass Tapered bud shape Green finish Accented with a geometric pattern For decorative use only Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.