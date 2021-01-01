Advertisement
Extend your storage space with the BMG-311-T tall boy chest of drawers from CorLiving. This five drawer dresser features white wooden knobs and deep drawers. Part of the practical Madison series this narrower dresser has a smaller footprint with a youthful appearance and serves as a necessary accessory for a bedroom. It compliments any of our Madison series furniture and provides a primary storage solution to fit any room size. CorLiving CorLiving Tall Boy Chest of Drawers in Snow White | BMG-311-T