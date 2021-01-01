Honey-Can-Do Tall Bamboo Laundry Hamper with Lid, Natural Bamboo

Lean, lined and attractive you've got a type when it comes to your taste in laundry bins. That's why you couldn't take your eyes off of this Tall Bamboo Laundry Hamper with Lid when it walked into the room. Crafted from renewable bamboo, its woven exterior is rustic, elegant and easy on the planet. You like the way it adds a contemporary touch to all your closet organization ideas. And if you prefer to shower your laundry with love more openly, this stylish hamper makes makes a decorative addition to your bathroom or any area that gets a lot of looks. Color: Natural Bamboo.