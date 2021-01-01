Litton Lane Tall Arched Natural Wood And Distressed Metal Patterned Framed Wall Mirror, 26 in. x 58 in.

The purpose of a wall mirror, apart from home decoration, is to bounce back outdoor light to a small room to create the illusion of space. Specifically, this rectangular wall mirror complements narrow entryways, small rustic-themed bedrooms, hallways, and transitional spaces between rooms. Despite the seemingly heavy frame, light and durable materials were used to create it. This is to maintain an elegant natural feel on product design. Mirror's dimensions are 26"L X 1"W X 58"H, and it hangs via metal backings.