From products of nature
Talk 25 Bluetooth Headset for High Definition HandsFree Calls with Clear Conversations and Streaming Multimedia
Advertisement
Enjoy high definition calls with an Omni-directional microphone and 11mm dynamic speaker that are optimized for high-quality, crystal-clear conversations. Stream music, podcasts and GPS directions. Voice guidance notifies you when to charge Device and gives updates on your connection status. Power Nap Feature extends battery life by turning itself off if disconnected from your Device for an hour. With up to 8 hours of battery on a single charge.