ELK Lighting Talia Oval Chandelier - Color: Bronze - Size: 8 light

Transitional taste joins open elegance in the form of the Talia Oval Chandelier from Elk Lighting. A brief chain segment and sleek disc canopy anchor the fixture from above, while candelabra-style lamping blooms from each end of horizontally-held steel brackets, which sparkle with reflected light while supporting a double ring arrangement of smooth metal. Rather than the ring being suspended from above, a series of four slender downrods angles down to the brackets from a central hub at the base of the chain segment, creating a sense of visual balance and structural support. Shape: Oval. Color: Bronze. Additional Color: Brass. Finish: Oil Rubbed Bronze with Satin Brass