Talbotton Kids Club Chair

Does your big kid need a smaller chair for their bedroom or playroom? This petite design features traditional styling in a smaller-scale format perfect for your little one! It's made in the USA, and showcases a curved backrest with modified wingback arms, and is founded atop four splayed, wooden legs. Plus, it's upholstered with a neutral two-tone beige fabric that showcases a faint, whimsical animal pattern, adding just the right amount of fun to your little one's space. This kids' chair has a weight capacity of 150 lbs.