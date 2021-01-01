Merola Tile Take Home Tile Sample - Venecia Doce 12 in. x 11-7/8 in. Porcelain Floor and Wall, Multi

Mimicking the appearance of flattened stones set in concrete, the Merola Tile Venecia Doce Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile offers a natural look for virtually any space. With an ash grey background and specks in shades of black, brown, blue, orange and white throughout, this tile is reminiscent of a stony river bottom offering a smooth but slip-resistant surface. Varying stones are printed into the surface, offering a level surface for walking on. This large porcelain slab is rectified, or ground down for precise sizing. Great for interior and exterior use, this tile can be used in showers, kitchens, on patios or fireplaces. Color: Multi.