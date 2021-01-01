MSI Take Home Tile Sample - Tuscany Beige 6 in. x 6 in. Tumbled Travertine Paver Tile (0.25 sq. ft.)

MS International Tuscany Beige 6 in. x 6 in. Tumbled Travertine Pavers are natural stone that add timeless Tuscan beauty into your patio or walkway. Ideal for indoor or outdoor applications, these natural stone pavers are durable and have various shades of beige that create a subtle visual interest. With a tumbled finish, the tile provides a rustic aged look that blends with the surroundings to create a perfect setting. NOTE: Inspect all tiles before installation. Natural stone products inherently lack uniformity and are subject to variation in color, shade, finish, etc. It is recommended to blend tiles from different boxes when installing. Natural stones may be characterized by dry seams and pits that are often filled. The filling can work its way out and it may be necessary to refill these voids as part of a normal maintenance procedure. All natural stone products should be sealed with a penetrating sealer. After installation, vendor disclaims any liabilities.