Merola Tile Take Home Tile Sample - Retro Naveta Cendra 8 in. x 7-1/8 in. Porcelain Floor and Wall

Bring new life to your home with the Merola Tile Retro Naveta Cendra Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile. Crafted in Spain, this partially handmade tile offers the look of real wood with the durability of porcelain. Imitation scuffs and spots create the look of distressed, painted wood. The smoke gray glaze features detailed grain accentuated in rich ochre shades. Each case has 14 variations of pattern arrangements randomly scattered throughout it, creating a unique look. This impervious tile is ideal for indoor and outdoor use, including floors, walls and patios.