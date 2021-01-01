Merola Tile Take Home Tile Sample - Hudson 1 in. Hex Denim Blue 6 in. x 6 in. Floor and Wall Porcelain Mosaic

Our Hudson Hex 1 in. Denim Blue Porcelain Floor and Wall Mosaic Tile instantly elevates spaces through a refreshing dose of geometric design. Featuring a reactive glaze with an eye-drop effect, these tiles have hues of faded denim blue that blend to white around the edges. This mosaic creates a uniquely sporadic design through a pleasing mixture of cool-toned tints with additional dimension added by the smooth, high-gloss finish. This porcelain mosaic floor and wall tile is unique yet simplistic enough to integrate into any design, ranging from traditional style renovations to modern home projects. Its impervious and frost-resistant features make this an ideal choice for both commercial and residential indoor and outdoor floor and wall installations including, kitchen backsplashes, bathroom showers and accent walls. This hexagon mosaic can be used as a whole sheet or cut into smaller strips as an accent piece. It is a perfect choice on its own or coordinated with other colors in our Hudson Hex series. Tile is the better choice for your space. This tile is made from natural ingredients, making it a healthy choice as it is free from allergens, VOCs, formaldehyde and PVC.