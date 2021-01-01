Merola Tile Take Home Tile Sample - Forever Grafic White 7 in. x 5-7/8 in. Ceramic Wall, Multi

Sophistication and elegance radiate from the Merola Tile Forever Grafic White Ceramic Wall Tile. These undulated tiles feature a high-gloss finish and stunningly ornate centered and framing floral designs set on a misty white and light smoky grey base. When combined, these create a continuous design inspired by the Austro-Hungarian decorative styles of the last century. This tile responds to the most avant-garde trend of elegant styling. Subtle relief throughout the floral designs helps reflect light, accentuating the dimensional appearance. Each tile is closely inspected and manufactured with the utmost care and considerations, making each piece distinctively beautiful. The limited productions allow for consistent caliber every time, allowing these to flow seamlessly. Pair this decoration piece with plain field tile within the Forever series to encompass the color and element of each item of this series, or use it as a cohesive look. Color: Multi.