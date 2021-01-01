Merola Tile Take Home Tile Sample - Archivo Fleur De Lis 4-7/8 in. x 4-7/8 in. Ceramic

Reflecting the beauty of Spanish culture and design, the SomerTile Archivo Fleur De Lis Ceramic Floor and Wall tile sample transmits the splendor of old-world European elegance. Featuring a buttercream base glaze, warm sepia tones gradually darken the edges for an antiquated look. A deep olive green lantern silhouette encases the muted teal Blue Fleur De Lis design and is cornered by leafy designs, creating continuity throughout the installation. Imitations of scuffs and spots that are the marks of well-loved, worn, century-old tile bring rustic charm to your interior. Slight undulation throughout the smooth surface and asymmetrical edges convince that this tile is handcrafted. There are 4 different variations available that are randomly scattered throughout each case. With the ability to be paired with the rest of the encaustic-inspired Archivo series, this tile can also make a governing statement on its own. Use this robust tile in most interior settings, including kitchens, foyers, fireplaces and some commercial settings. Reminder: Each case contains a random mix of tiles. The mix may not contain all 4 variations.