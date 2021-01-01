NATU Take Home Sample - Wide Plank Hickory W White Washed Engineered Hardwood Flooring - 5 in. X 7 in., Rich Distressed

Our NATU WIDE PLANK Hickory 3/8 in. Flooring is an engineered hardwood flooring masterpiece that comes in multiple colors and shades This flooring's SPC construction and significant wear layer makes it strong enough to combat against scratches and frequent use. One of the key highlights to this flooring is that it is waterproof, so everyday, common spills are no big deal and can be clean with a wet mop cleaning method! The flooring is a plank style with IXPE padding attached. This flooring is also Greenguard Gold certified, which distinguishes this flooring in regards to being able to used if you are concerned about indoor air quality after installation. Color: Rich Distressed.