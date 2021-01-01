From robbins
Robbins Take Home Sample - Walnut Clay Engineered Hardwood Flooring - 5 in. x 7 in.
Use the Robbins Walnut Clay 3/8 in. Thick x 5 in. Wide x Varying Length Engineered Hardwood Flooring to brighten your decor. This durable flooring features engineered construction and a walnut clay scraped finish to match many home interiors. The planks have a beveled edge and a Janka wood hardness rating of 1010 to suit your needs. The flooring is designed for residential use and requires, staple, glue down or floating (glue joints) installation.